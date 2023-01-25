Updates on Bengals O-line injuries ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Chiefs

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, three offensive linemen are on the injury report. The Bengals’ O-line improved this season, going from 55 sacks allowed in 2021 to 44 in 2022.

As practice gets going #Bengals OL update.



No Jonah Williams (knee) or Alex Cappa (ankle).



Ted Karras (knee) is out here and looks to be doing all the normal individual work. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 25, 2023

Bengals O-line injury updates

Wednesday, January 25 update — LT Jonah Williams and RG Alex Cappa were missing from Wednesday’s practice, though Ted Karras was a full participant.

Max Scharping and Jackson Carman filled in for Williams and Cappa in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. The offensive line was stellar in the latest game against the Bills, despite pregame concerns about the backups. They allowed just one sack and two tackles for loss in the 27-10 win.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that Cappa was “improving every day” since injuring his ankle in Week 18, and repeated the sentiment about Williams, who dislocated his knee in the Wild Card game.