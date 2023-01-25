Deebo Samuel misses Wednesday practice ahead of NFC Championship game vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles after a win over the Dallas Cowboys in which Samuel added seven receptions for 45 yards and another 11 yards on the ground.

Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell aren’t practicing today. He expects them to play Sunday



He says Deebo will hopefully be OK but it’s a big enough of a concern to not have him practice today and he’s been dealing with his ankle for a little while pic.twitter.com/jlHfhppsFn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 25, 2023

Deebo Samuel injury updates

Wednesday, January 25 update — Samuel did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Samuel to be able to play on Sunday.

Fantasy football advice

Samuel is expected to play on Sunday, so his injury shouldn’t be of too much concern when setting DFS lineups for the NFC Championship, but keep in mind that the Eagles bring an elite secondary to the field in James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and that Samuel will be catching passes from a rookie. Admittedly, Brock Purdy has been excellent to this point as a starter, so if Samuel can repeat his 133-yard Wild Card performance, he’ll be a great addition.