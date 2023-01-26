Hayden Hurst dealing with calf injury ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have been healthy at their offensive skill positions of late, but did have tight end Hayden Hurst added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury. He missed three games earlier in the season due to a calf injury, but it is unknown if this is the same calf. He was given a limited designation, so Friday’s injury news will be critical for his status.

Hurts has been solid as the Bengals starting tight end and stepped up last week against the Bills. Hurst caught 5-of-6 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in that game, adding a 4-of-6 day for 45 yards in the Wild Card Round against the Ravens. There’s no doubt that his game against the Bills was him stepping up, as he hadn’t topped 57 yards in a game all season and had just one touchdown during the regular season.

Hayden Hurst injury updates

Thursday, Jan. 26 update — Hayden Hurst popped up on the injury report Thursday with an calf injury and was limited, per Ian Rapoport.

Fantasy football advice

The Conference Round is full of strong tight ends for fantasy and DFS purposes, but Hurst should see his six targets and if he can find the end zone again, could be a value play this Sunday.

If he ends up sitting, Mitchell Wilcox has a little DFS value, but a lower floor overall.