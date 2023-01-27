 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis Kelce questionable with back injury ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Travis Kelce has a back injury. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By DKNation Staff
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks towards the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will go into their AFC Championship matchup more banged up than they would like. Patrick Mahomes’ ankle is well known by this point, but now superstar Travis Kelce is questionable with a back injury despite practicing in full all week.

Travis Kelce injury updates

Friday, Jan. 27 update — Travis Kelce was a surprise addition to the injury report with a back injury. He is officially listed as questionable, but it would be surprising if he didn’t suit up.

Fantasy football advice

At this point you play Kelce in all fantasy-type games as usual. We will see if any reports come out that have his injury as more dire than the injury report looks.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

View all 70 stories

More From DraftKings Nation