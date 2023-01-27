Travis Kelce questionable with back injury ahead of AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs will go into their AFC Championship matchup more banged up than they would like. Patrick Mahomes’ ankle is well known by this point, but now superstar Travis Kelce is questionable with a back injury despite practicing in full all week.

Travis Kelce injury updates

Friday, Jan. 27 update — Travis Kelce was a surprise addition to the injury report with a back injury. He is officially listed as questionable, but it would be surprising if he didn’t suit up.

Fantasy football advice

At this point you play Kelce in all fantasy-type games as usual. We will see if any reports come out that have his injury as more dire than the injury report looks.