 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patrick Mahomes finishes up practice for the week and there’s even video proof

The Chiefs QB is practicing in full, but it’s still unclear how mobile he will be on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 defeat of Jacksonville in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their final day of practice on Friday and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back out there in spite of his ankle injury. Mahomes injured the ankle last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game in the second quarter and returned in the third quarter, after which he finished it out. It was later described as a high ankle sprain.

Normally, a high ankle sprain will cost a player multiple games, but Mahomes has pushed through in spite of it. He has been listed on the injury report each day this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it has been as a full participant. On Friday, NFL Network reporter James Palmer posted video of Mahomes throwing three passes. All three involved an assistant tossing him a ball and then Mahomes throwing without a real drop-back.

The video does not give us any idea of Mahomes’ mobility at this point in the week. It’s safe to say though, Chiefs and Bengals fans — as well as sports bettors — will be reviewing this video for the next 48 hours like it’s the Zapruder film.

The point spread has been moving all over the place this week for Chiefs-Bengals. Kansas City opened at DraftKings Sportsbook as a field goal favorite and the line quickly moved in favor of Cincinnati. By Monday, the Bengals had moved to one-point favorites. The line moved back to Chiefs -1 on Thursday after it became clear the Chiefs were going to continue listing Mahomes as a full participant. Kansas City is currently a 1.5-point favorite.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game

View all 12 stories

More From DraftKings Nation