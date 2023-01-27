Patrick Mahomes finishes up practice for the week and there’s even video proof

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their final day of practice on Friday and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back out there in spite of his ankle injury. Mahomes injured the ankle last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left the game in the second quarter and returned in the third quarter, after which he finished it out. It was later described as a high ankle sprain.

Normally, a high ankle sprain will cost a player multiple games, but Mahomes has pushed through in spite of it. He has been listed on the injury report each day this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it has been as a full participant. On Friday, NFL Network reporter James Palmer posted video of Mahomes throwing three passes. All three involved an assistant tossing him a ball and then Mahomes throwing without a real drop-back.

Just got out of #chiefs practice. We watched Patrick Mahomes throw three passes. Here they are all three. Next time we see him on the field will be at Arrowhead Sunday vs the #bengals pic.twitter.com/0VePAnUmqK — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 27, 2023

The video does not give us any idea of Mahomes’ mobility at this point in the week. It’s safe to say though, Chiefs and Bengals fans — as well as sports bettors — will be reviewing this video for the next 48 hours like it’s the Zapruder film.

The point spread has been moving all over the place this week for Chiefs-Bengals. Kansas City opened at DraftKings Sportsbook as a field goal favorite and the line quickly moved in favor of Cincinnati. By Monday, the Bengals had moved to one-point favorites. The line moved back to Chiefs -1 on Thursday after it became clear the Chiefs were going to continue listing Mahomes as a full participant. Kansas City is currently a 1.5-point favorite.