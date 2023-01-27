 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, won’t play in Pro Bowl

Miami QB has not cleared protocols and will miss the Pro Bowl.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has not cleared concussion protocol and has been ruled out of the Pro Bowl next weekend, per ESPN.

More to come.

