Filed under: NFL injury report NFL Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, won't play in Pro Bowl Miami QB has not cleared protocols and will miss the Pro Bowl. By Benjamin Zweiman@BenZweimanDKN Jan 27, 2023, 10:28am PST Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has not cleared concussion protocol and has been ruled out of the Pro Bowl next weekend, per ESPN. More to come.