What Eagles inactives list looks like ahead of NFC Championship matchup against 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their second NFC Championship win in the last decade, and they get a San Francisco 49ers team hoping to avoid losing back-to-back NFC titles. Philadelphia is the top seed (14-3) hosting San Fran (13-4) for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles’ injury report is as light as we’ve seen it since the start of the 2022-23 NFL season. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 1:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

22 starters will be available for the Eagles this week. Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox was the only player on the active roster whose status drew concerns, but he suited up for a full practice on Friday. Star right tackle Lane Johnson also practiced in full, as well as linebacker T.J. Edwards. All appear in line to start on Sunday.