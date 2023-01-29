 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Eagles inactives list looks like ahead of NFC Championship matchup against 49ers

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Eagles and their impact as they face the 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Derek Hryn
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants on January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their second NFC Championship win in the last decade, and they get a San Francisco 49ers team hoping to avoid losing back-to-back NFC titles. Philadelphia is the top seed (14-3) hosting San Fran (13-4) for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles’ injury report is as light as we’ve seen it since the start of the 2022-23 NFL season. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 1:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

22 starters will be available for the Eagles this week. Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox was the only player on the active roster whose status drew concerns, but he suited up for a full practice on Friday. Star right tackle Lane Johnson also practiced in full, as well as linebacker T.J. Edwards. All appear in line to start on Sunday.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

View all 31 stories

More From DraftKings Nation