What 49ers inactives list looks like ahead of NFC Championship matchup against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers (13-4) are slight underdogs as the No. 2 seed, facing the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles (14-3). Here’s an update on San Fran’s injuries ahead of the 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

The 49ers enter this game with encouraging news on the injury report. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) remains OUT for Sunday’s contest. We will get the full list of inactives around 1:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Garoppolo’s status settles the lofty rumors that he would start in place of Brock Purdy in the NFC title game. Purdy will be under center for San Francisco, and it appears that the rest of the roster is expected to play. Running back Eli Mitchell (groin) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were both listed as QUESTIONABLE on Friday’s report, so we’ll need to monitor their statuses leading up to the final list of inactives.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel both appeared on the injury report during the week, but were removed on Friday.