What Bengals inactives list looks like ahead of AFC Championship matchup against Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to return to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs is what currently stands in their path. The Bengals defeated Kansas City 27-24 in last year’s AFC Championship, and here we are again for an epic rematch. Here is how the Bengals’ injury report shakes out ahead of Sunday night’s kickoff.

The Bengals enter this game with a fairly healthy roster, but will have to do without a pair of key offensive linemen once again this week. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Right guard Alex Kappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not participate in practice this week, and both players have been ruled OUT for Sunday’s contest. We will get the full list of inactives around 5 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Carman Jackson and Max Scharping will start in place of Kappa and Williams on the Bengals O-line. Defensive tackle DJ Reader (rest) did not practice on Wednesday, but closed out the week with two full practices. Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (rest) and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced in full on Friday.