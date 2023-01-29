What Chiefs inactives list looks like ahead of AFC Championship matchup against Bengals

We are all set for a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, mirroring last season’s conference championship matchup. This year, the Chiefs will be looking for a different outcome, after losing by a field goal in a controversial overtime period. This is the second time since that game that these two teams have met—the Bengals won a Week 13 contest during the regular season.

The game is in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 5 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs did not rule out anyone on the official Friday injury report, there were, however a few names listed as questionable for this one. Tight end Travis Kelce showed up on the injury report, being listed as questionable after Thursday and Friday back spasms. Kelce was a full participant in practice all week, and didn’t turn up with his injury designation until Friday, after practice. He’s expected to play, however. Wide receivers Mecole Harman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable.