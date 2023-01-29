Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB not expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals are in the process of finding a new head coach, and that person will have to make due with a depleted lineup to start their time in the desert. Quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL and meniscus in December and is not expected to recover in time for the start of the 2023 regular season, per Ian Rapoport.

Murray had surgery on his knee and could miss as much as half the season recovering from the procedure.

“My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right,” Rapoport reported. “He is young. He’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

The Cardinals finished up the 2022-23 regular season with a QB depth chart that included Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Trace McSorley. McCoy is signed through the 2023 season while Blough and McSorley are both scheduled to become free agents in March.