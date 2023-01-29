 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fred Warner heads to medical tent in Championship Round vs. Eagles, returns to game

49ers linebacker suffered an injury in the Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline before the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Update: Warner was quickly cleared to return and is back in the game. That’s a huge sigh of relief for the 49ers.

Linebacker Fred Warner was taken to the medical tent after suffering an injury early in the NFC Championship. He stayed down on the field for a while, but was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent on his own accord.

