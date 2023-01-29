Fred Warner heads to medical tent in Championship Round vs. Eagles, returns to game

Update: Warner was quickly cleared to return and is back in the game. That’s a huge sigh of relief for the 49ers.
Linebacker Fred Warner was taken to the medical tent after suffering an injury early in the NFC Championship. He stayed down on the field for a while, but was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent on his own accord.
49ers star linebacker Fred Warner is down with an injury less than a minute into the NFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/5gZDjT6Zo9— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 29, 2023