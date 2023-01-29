Brock Purdy injures elbow, questionable to return vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Update: Early in the second quarter, trainers have wrapped up Brock Purdy’s elbow. It looks like maybe they’re giving him some heat treatment, but it’s not totally clear. Purdy isn’t getting much attention for the time-being, which might not bode well, but there’s a lot of football left.

Brock Purdy has his right elbow wrapped. He hasn't been ruled out, but didn't appear on the field for the 49ers last drive. pic.twitter.com/tIAqGkP00Z — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) January 29, 2023

Update: Purdy is listed as questionable to return and has headed to the locked room for further testing on what is being deemed an elbow injury.

With Brock Purdy headed to the locker room with an elbow injury, Josh Johnson is now at QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. In the first quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had the ball knocked out of his hand by an Eagles defender. It ended up being a fumble, and Purdy was looked at on the sideline. He tried to go back out on the field but was replaced by Josh Johnson.

Brock Purdy is getting checked out on the sideline after being hit in the arm@ErinAndrews has the latest ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KMEJzJbRF3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Prior to the fumble and the injury, Purdy was two-for-two passing for 19 yards. It was San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The 49ers will turn o their fourth quarterback of the season in the veteran journeyman Johnson. On the second drive of the game, Johnson was sacked, and San Francisco ran the ball twice, leading to a quick three and out. All eyes will be on the sideline whenever they are due to get the ball back to see if Purdy can get back into this game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.