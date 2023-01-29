 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brock Purdy injures elbow, questionable to return vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Update: Early in the second quarter, trainers have wrapped up Brock Purdy’s elbow. It looks like maybe they’re giving him some heat treatment, but it’s not totally clear. Purdy isn’t getting much attention for the time-being, which might not bode well, but there’s a lot of football left.

Update: Purdy is listed as questionable to return and has headed to the locked room for further testing on what is being deemed an elbow injury.

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. In the first quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had the ball knocked out of his hand by an Eagles defender. It ended up being a fumble, and Purdy was looked at on the sideline. He tried to go back out on the field but was replaced by Josh Johnson.

Prior to the fumble and the injury, Purdy was two-for-two passing for 19 yards. It was San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The 49ers will turn o their fourth quarterback of the season in the veteran journeyman Johnson. On the second drive of the game, Johnson was sacked, and San Francisco ran the ball twice, leading to a quick three and out. All eyes will be on the sideline whenever they are due to get the ball back to see if Purdy can get back into this game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

