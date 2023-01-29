 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is the 49ers’ emergency quarterback?

The Niners are left with a single healthy QB after Brock Purdy sustained an elbow injury. Who is the emergency option?

By grace.mcdermott
Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates on his way to the locker room after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are playing their fourth-string QB in the NFC Championship Game— with Trey Lance on injured reserve and Jimmy Garoppolo inactive for the game, Brock Purdy started but sustained an elbow injury in the first quarter. Josh Johnson has filled in for one drive, and if he is injured, the Niners will have to turn to their emergency quarterback: fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The Harvard graduate has 240 combined rushing and receiving yards throughout this season and postseason and has scored two touchdowns.

He has been with San Francisco since 2017, and found himself in a similar situation earlier this season — when Lance was injured in September, Purdy was inactive and Jonson had not yet been signed to the active roster, so Juszczyk was just one bad hit on Jimmy G away from stepping in under center. At the time, he said “Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, but if it does, I’m going to have a great time.”

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

View all 38 stories

More From DraftKings Nation