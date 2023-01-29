Who is the 49ers’ emergency quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers are playing their fourth-string QB in the NFC Championship Game— with Trey Lance on injured reserve and Jimmy Garoppolo inactive for the game, Brock Purdy started but sustained an elbow injury in the first quarter. Josh Johnson has filled in for one drive, and if he is injured, the Niners will have to turn to their emergency quarterback: fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The Harvard graduate has 240 combined rushing and receiving yards throughout this season and postseason and has scored two touchdowns.

He has been with San Francisco since 2017, and found himself in a similar situation earlier this season — when Lance was injured in September, Purdy was inactive and Jonson had not yet been signed to the active roster, so Juszczyk was just one bad hit on Jimmy G away from stepping in under center. At the time, he said “Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, but if it does, I’m going to have a great time.”