Eagles DT Fletcher Cox returns to Championship Round vs. 49ers

Cox suffered an injury in the Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Update: Cox is back in the game for the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox headed to the locker room in Sunday’s NFC Championship Round against the San Francisco 49ers with an undisclosed injury. Cox did walk back slowly to the locker room, so there’s hope when it comes to him being able to return to this contest.

Cox has been able to disrupt the 49ers’ offensive line significantly in this game, which has allowed Haason Reddick to cause some problems early. Reddick has already forced a fumble, which resulted in Brock Purdy suffering an elbow injury. The Eagles have several other key pass rushers who benefit from Cox’s presence.

If Cox is unable to return, the Eagles will likely turn to Jordan Davis on the defensive line. Ndamokung Suh is also on the depth chart for Philadelphia, but Davis is likely the preferred option. Linval Joseph is also an option for the Eagles if Cox can’t play.

