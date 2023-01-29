Josh Johnson OUT due to concussion in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles

Update: Johnson is officially out with a concussion. Brock Purdy is in the game, but has only thrown one short check down pass since his elbow injury. If he can’t throw the ball downfield, the 49ers are going to continue to have trouble on offense. The Eagles lead 28-7 as the 3rd quarter comes to anend.

Update: Brock Purdy is coming back into the game. We’ll see if he can throw the ball.

If things can get worse for the 49ers in this NFC Championship matchup, it will. The latest injury is to backup quarterback Josh Johnson, who is getting checked for a concussion after his head hit the turf. Brock Purdy came back in for one play and handed the ball off, but doesn’t look like he’ll be throwing the ball anytime soon.

If Johnson can’t return, running back Christian McCaffrey is the emergency quarterback, with fullback. He would run a wildcat style offense, which could be effective.