Kadarius Toney questionable to return in Championship Round vs. Bengals

Update: Toney is questionable to return to the game due to an ankle injury.

#chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023

Update: Toney is heading to the locker room for further testing on his injury. While he is sidelined, look for Mecole Hardman to get more targets.

Kadarius Toney just left for the locker room. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 30, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to clinch another Super Bowl appearance by facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. In the first quarter, wide receiver Kadarius Toney caught a pass for a nine-yard gain but tried to pivot and went down. He is off the field with trainers, and they are looking at his lower left leg.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney at the medial tent area. Looks like they're looking at his lower left leg. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 30, 2023

This was Toney’s first reception of the game. He was targeted in the endzone but was unable to come down with an impressive grab. Kansas City has several dominant pass-catchers, so they shouldn't take much of a hit with Toney sidelined, although it hurts their upside. Guys like Skyy Moore or Mecole Hardman and running backs Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon should see more work in the passing game.