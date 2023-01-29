Tyler Boyd questionable to return in Championship Round vs. Chiefs

Update: Boyd has officially been listed as questionable to return. He is dealing with a left thigh injury. As Cincinnati looks to make its comeback, the offense could use his experience in a favorable matchup.

.@KetteringHealth injury update: WR Tyler Boyd has a left thigh injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2023

Update: Boyd joined his team back on the sidelines and was waiting for his team to get the ball back. He was able to take the field on the first play of the drive but then instantly went back to the sideline after. Boyd was then shown on camera the rest of the possession jumping on the sidelines, further testing out his injury before Burrow threw an interception.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, with the winner representing the AFC in Super Bowl 57. The Cincy offense is getting off to a rough start as quarterback Joe Burrow is struggling to stay upright, avoiding a sack. On one of his few completed passes, he was able to connect with WR Tyler Boyd for a first down. Boyd came up jogging gingerly and went to the sidelines. He is now in the blue medical tent getting checked out for an apparent knee injury.

Tyler Boyd into the blue medical tent. Appears to be a knee. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 30, 2023

At the time of the injury, Boyd was leading the Bengals with 40 receiving yards. He brought in both of the targets sent his way, and his last reception helped to set up a field goal allowing Cincinnati to get on the scoreboard. While he is sidelined, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are sure to still lead the team in targets. Guys like Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox will see an uptick in targets as long as Boyd is off the field.