Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was injured in the third quarter and forced from the game. He’s been on the sidelines trying to work through the injury, which appears to be lower body. He doesn’t have a helmet on, so he isn’t ready to come back, but he is running and stretching.

This injury could be an aggravation of the abdominal injury that kept Hardman out since Week 9, but it’s impossible to know at this point.