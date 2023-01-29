JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable to return in Championship Round vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are down several pass-catchers in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While all eyes pregame were on the status of both TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes, during the game has been a different story as Kansas City’s wide receivers are dropping like flies. JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable to return with a knee injury.

LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/NWhBWdrOKR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

Smith-Schuster wasn’t able to log many stats prior to his injury. He was only targeted one time but brought it in for seven yards. Smith-Schuster joins Mecole Hardman as questionable to return, but teammate Kadarius Toney has already been ruled out. With the injuries mounting, it has been Marques Valdes-Scantling that has stepped up. With 13:30 left in the fourth quarter, he has caught six of his seven targets for 116 yards and an important touchdown. If Smith-Schuster is unable to return, Valdes-Scantling and Kelce are going to have to shoulder the load of the offense as they hope to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.