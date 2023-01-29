 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Isiah Pacheco returns to game in Championship Round vs. Bengals

Isiah Pacheco suffers injury in the Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Update: Pacheco returns to the game and should be fine, barring any setbacks.

The Kansas City Chiefs have an ever-growing injury report. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has already been ruled out, and WR Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are questionable to return. With less than three minutes to go in the game, RB Isiah Pacheco may have sustained an injury.

He broke off a big run off a screen pass on Kansas City’s last drive but took a hard hit at the end of it. Pacheco came off the field, but when he tried to go back out, he was pulled back to the bench by trainers. He could be getting looked at for a concussion. If he is sidelined at all, this would further hurt the potential output for the Chiefs.

Backups Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones would take over if Kansas City were able to get the ball back. Before the injury, Pacheco had nine carries for 20 yards and brought in seven of his eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown.

More From DraftKings Nation