Derrick Henry seen at first practice ahead of Week 18 vs. Jaguars

Derrick Henry participated in practice on Tuesday ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry missed the Titans’ Week 17 loss to the Cowboys with a hip injury, although he likely was getting rest ahead of this must-win situation in Week 18. In Week 16, he added a touchdown and 126 rushing yards in Tennessee’s win over the Texans.

A look at #Titans Derrick Henry at work today in practice. pic.twitter.com/yCG3NkVZSS — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 3, 2023

Derrick Henry injury updates

Tuesday, January 3 update — Henry participated in Tuesday practice ahead of the Titans’ Saturday game.

Fantasy football advice

With Ryan Tannehill out for the game, Henry’s presence on the field becomes all the more important. The Titans are taking on the Jaguars for the AFC South title and a playoff berth along with it.

Last time Henry faced the Jaguars defense this season, he finished with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown. If he is back at full strength for the matchup (and if you’re still alive in your fantasy league), Henry is always a great option to start. The rest of the Titans offense will be relying on a backup QB, so we can expect Henry to get plenty of looks.