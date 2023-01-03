Trevor Lawrence misses practice Tuesday in Week 18

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was a DNP on the injury report at practice for Tuesday heading into Week 18 vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars QB is dealing with a toe injury that had him questionable last week. Jacksonville enters a key matchup against the Titans with the AFC South division title on the line and a trip to the postseason. We’ll update you on Lawrence’s status for this week.

Trevor Lawrence injury updates

Tuesday, Jan. 3 update — Lawrence was a DNP at practice.

Fantasy football advice

This has more of a real-life impact than in fantasy football. If you’re still playing in Week 18, why? If you’re looking for a DFS option on Saturday night for the two-game slate, Lawrence is an interesting play. This feels more precautionary, though we may see Lawrence enter the game with a questionable tag again. With the stakes so high, there’s no way he sits out. The Jags are on a four-game winning streak and have a big advantage at QB over the Titans, who will start Joshua Dobbs.

If the game script plays out, the Jaguars could run away with the game. If it’s tight, Lawrence is likely still throwing the ball anyway. Christian Kirk and Evan Engram have been Lawrence’s top targets and that shouldn’t change in Week 18. Travis Etienne Jr. should be used heavily in a de facto playoff game.