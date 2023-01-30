Will Kadarius Toney play in Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 is set, with the Kansas City Chiefs ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on February 12. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium, and that gives each team two weeks to get healthy and ready.

The extended regular season postseason battles means both teams come into this one with injury questions surrounding some big name players. One area that’s been particularly depleted is Kansas City’s wide receiver room. Several guys went down with injuries in the AFC Championship Game, including second-year pass-catcher Kadarius Toney.

Will he be set to go in a couple weeks?

Toney exited the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury and was unable to return. Before he suffered the injury, he hauled in one catch for nine yards and almost hauled in a touchdown. As of Monday morning, nobody from the Chiefs has provided an update on his injury situation, so it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go for the big game. Head coach Andy Reid will likely meet with the media later Monday to provide updates.

If you’re grasping at straws, it could be seen as a promising sign that he was originally listed as questionable before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the game. However, that could also be a bad sign for him. The fact of the matter is, we don’t know anything more yet and the Chiefs probably know just as much as us until more extensive tests are done.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.