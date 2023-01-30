Will JuJu Smith-Schuster play in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to Arizona and Super Bowl 57 thanks to a last-seconds win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. But will they be at full strength when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles in two weeks?

KC has dealt with its fair share of injuries this season and even more are cropping up down the home stretch. Patrick Mahomes is famously dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s not alone. Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster had to leave the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury and wasn’t able to return.

Smith-Schuster has been a solid pass-catcher for Mahomes this season, racking up 933 yards and three scores. He had one catch for seven yards against Cincy before going down.

All we know right now is that the injury in fact happened. As of Monday morning, head coach Andy Reid hasn’t commented on the severity of the injury or on if he’ll be able to play in the Super Bowl two weeks from now.

