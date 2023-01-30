Will Patrick Mahomes play in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles and have two weeks to get healthy for their date at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The biggest question the Chiefs face is the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered an ankle injury during the first half of the AFC Divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it remains a question coming out of the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes sat for part of the second quarter of the Divisional Round game, but was able to return and lead his team to a 27-20 win to earn a spot in the AFC Championship Game. In the conference championship, Mahomes played the entire game with a very clear heavy tape job on his right ankle. He was not 100% in terms of mobility, but he was still able to perform to a tune of 326 yards and two scores through the air and eight yards on the ground. His last run proved critical in drawing a late-hit call to set up the game-winning field goal.

With two more weeks of rehab before Super Bowl 57, it’s highly unlikely the superstar signal-caller misses this game. Though it’s important to note it hasn’t been confirmed that he’ll play yet either, so this is really just speculation and educated guesswork.

If Mahomes isn’t able to suit up, Chad Henne would take the reins of the offense. The 13-year vet has played sparingly this season, throwing just nine passes. He’s completed five of them for 23 yards and a score, though.

