Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow in Championship Game

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was unable to throw the ball more than a few yards against the Eagles in the NFC Championship it was for good reason. Purdy’s UCL ligament in his elbow had been torn, per Tom Pelissero.

This is an injury you see in pitchers often enough that you will know the name of the surgery to fix it, Tommy John. It’s not something you see all that often in the NFL, but it does happen sometimes and we know that it’s not a career ender. The hope is that Purdy can have the ligament repaired versus having a total reconstruction, which is when Tommy John comes into play. Panthers QB Jake Delhomme had Tommy John surgery in October of 2007 and was able to return for Week 1 the next season, which isn’t a timeline the 49ers would love with a QB that could be the starter. If he can have a repair done, he could be ready for training camp.

Much will depend on what the surgeons are able to do, so the timeline for his recovery remains a big question mark for now.