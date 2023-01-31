Will Willie Gay play in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Feb. 12. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium, and that gives each team two weeks to get healthy and prepare. The team that looks the most beat up at the moment are the Chiefs, as they have two receivers and their quarterback hurting, but on the defensive side they also have linebacker Willie Gay dealing with a shoulder injury.

The good news of course is that these guys get an extra week to recover for the big game. Gay had a tackle and a half-sack in the AFC Championship before being forced from the game. On the season he had 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Will he be set to go in a couple of weeks?

Initial reports on Gay’s shoulder have been good, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. And Gay said that he is optimistic at being able to suit up for the big game. Gay’s speed at the position will be needed with QB Jalen Hurts always being a threat to take off running.

