Will L’Jarius Sneed play in Super Bowl 57?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Feb. 12, with a kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs appear to be the team dealing with the most injuries at the moment, with Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed all banged up.

Sneed, the Chiefs best cornerback by many accounts, suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Bengals. Sneed has been a stalwart in the secondary, starting every game they’ve played in the regular season and playoffs. He has three interceptions and three forced fumbles to go with 11 passes defended.

Will he be set to go in a couple of weeks?

The extra week to rest should really help Sneed as he moves through concussion protocol. But, with any concussion it’s impossible to put a set timeline on Sneed getting cleared. The odds are probably in his favor to be able to play in the Super Bowl at this point though.

