Miles Sanders limited Wednesday of Week 18 vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Eagles have a shot at locking down the NFC East as well as the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Starting running back Miles Sanders finds himself on the injury report to start the week. He is dealing with a knee injury.

Miles Sanders injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Sanders was a limited practice participant Wednesday. The team just held a walkthrough, but it was estimated that Sanders would’ve been limited.

Fantasy football advice

Sanders is having one of the better years in his young career. He has played in all 16 games to this point of the season. Sanders has 248 carries for 1,236 yards with 11 touchdowns. Despite his success on the ground, he still doesn’t have much involvement in the passing game for Philly. He has 20 receptions on 25 targets for just 78 additional yards. It is definitely worth keeping an eye on to see how Sanders is able to progress this week in practice.