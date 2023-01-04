Tony Pollard back at practice ahead of Week 18 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders in the final Week of the NFL regular season. Last week, the Cowboys played without backup running back Tony Pollard. He was dealing with a thigh injury and was unable to play on the short week against the Tennessee Titans. In an important matchup against the Commanders in Week 18, it is at least a good sign to see Pollard back at practice in some capacity.

Tony Pollard injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Pollard is back at practice to start the week, per Hailey Sutton. It is likely going to be a limited practice participation for Pollard, but we won’t know for sure until the injury report.

Fantasy football advice

Pollard has played in 15 games this season. He has 186 carries for 988 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The good news is that his use in the passing game was retained, and he has 39 receptions on 54 targets for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Pollard was expected to have a big season, and he hasn’t fallen short of those expectations. The surprise has been the re-emergence of Ezekiel Elliott, who is having a great season. Even so, if you have any lingering fantasy football lineups for this week, Pollard is a solid play if he is healthy.