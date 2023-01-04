Brian Robinson not at practice to start Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention, so we could see the team test out its depth ahead of the offseason. It has been reported that Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell will be under center for Washington. Rookie running back Brian Robinson wasn’t spotted at practice.

Brian Robinson injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Robinson wasn’t spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Nicki Jhabvala. We won’t know until we see the injury report if it was for rest or an injury.

Fantasy football advice

Even though he has only played in 12 games, Robinson still leads the team in rushing attempts and yards. He has 797 yards and two scores on 205 carries. Robinson never really factored into the passing game for Washington, as he has nice receptions on 12 targets for 60 yards and another score. If you have any lingering fantasy football lineups to set, Robinson has a tough matchup against the Cowboys if he is healthy. You can still start him, but consider him a low-end RB2 with this matchup. He does make for an interesting DFS play with his versatility and anticipated workload.