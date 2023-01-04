DeAndre Hopkins will not play in Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will end their 2023 season like they started it, without DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out Week 17 and will keep him out again this week, per Kent Somers.

Hopkins started the season on a 6-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs, while quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. The two ended up playing together in just four games.

DeAndre Hopkins injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that DeAndre Hopkins wouldn’t play the last game of the season.

Fantasy football advice

David Blough will get another start and Marquise Brown will play according to Kingsbury. They get a tough matchup with the 49ers, who will be playing to win. The Cardinals offense is going to have a tough time across the board.