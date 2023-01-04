Tyler Lockett injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West divisional game to end the 2022 regular season. This is an important game for Seattle, as it needs a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt. As the team began practice on Wednesday, they did so without wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He returned from a hand injury in Week 17 but injured his leg. He was able to return to the game, but it is still giving him some trouble as the new week begins.

Tyler Lockett injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Lockett is still sore from the team’s game last week, where he hurt his leg and won’t practice on Wednesday, per Curtis Crabtree.

Fantasy football advice

Lockett has played in 15 games this season. He has 80 receptions on 110 targets for 979 yards and eight touchdowns. Prior to the hand injury, Lockett had scored a touchdown in six straight games. He has developed quite a rapport with quarterback Geno Smith. If you have any fantasy football lineups still active, Lockett is a solid play in Week 18. If he misses the game, Metcalf would see more work even though he is likely to be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey.