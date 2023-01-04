Antonio Gibson dealing with knee, ankle injuries ahead of Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders don’t have any playoff hopes left when they face the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. How they use their starters could be influenced by that fact, but if players are healthy enough, they will likely play as usual. Starting this week, both Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson weren’t spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Gibson was unable to play in a must-win game last week due to ankle and knee injuries, so his status for this week might be questionable at best. Robinson played all last week, so there’s a better chance he suits up.

Antonio Gibson injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Antonio Gibson was not practicing on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Gibson’s role has diminished enough this season that he can be tough to start in shallower leagues. If he doesn’t play and Robinson does, we can expect a big workload from Robinson at least.