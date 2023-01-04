Diontae Johnson doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Browns

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. With the Steelers still in the hunt for a playoff berth, Johnson’s absence is significant. He has been dealing with a hip injury.

Steelers injury report for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/pfwt0hX50W — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 4, 2023

Diontae Johnson injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Johnson did not practice on Wednesday with a hip injury.

Fantasy football advice

Johnson is the Steelers’ leading receiver this season, with 844 yards under his belt. He caught just two of seven targets last week for 35 yards in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens. Johnson has been second in receiving yards over the past two games, behind TE Pat Freiermuth. If Johnson is out, Freiermuth is an excellent option to start, as is George Pickens. RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren may be looking at more all-purpose yards as well in the event of Johnson’s absence. Updates to come.