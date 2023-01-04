 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Jones limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Lions

Packers RB dealing with knee and ankle injuries. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football and if they win, they secure a playoff spot. Their RB1, Aaron Jones, has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, but has been able to gut through them. To start this week, Jones was limited with ankle and knee injuries on Wednesday, but will again be on track to play in this important matchup.

In a loss to the Lions earlier in the season, Jones had just 11 touches for 45 yards and no scores. The team and he will look to bounce back from that overall poor showing.

Aaron Jones injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Aaron Jones was listed on the injury report as limited on Wednesday due to ankle and knee issues.

Fantasy football advice

Jones has remained a strong fantasy player this season, ranking 8th overall for PPR running backs. He remains a must start.

More From DraftKings Nation