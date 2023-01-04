Aaron Jones limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football and if they win, they secure a playoff spot. Their RB1, Aaron Jones, has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, but has been able to gut through them. To start this week, Jones was limited with ankle and knee injuries on Wednesday, but will again be on track to play in this important matchup.

In a loss to the Lions earlier in the season, Jones had just 11 touches for 45 yards and no scores. The team and he will look to bounce back from that overall poor showing.

Aaron Jones injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Aaron Jones was listed on the injury report as limited on Wednesday due to ankle and knee issues.

Fantasy football advice

Jones has remained a strong fantasy player this season, ranking 8th overall for PPR running backs. He remains a must start.