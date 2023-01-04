Justin Fields OUT with hip injury for Week 18 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields will not play in the final week of the regular season due to a hip injury, per Jason Lieser. Fields has been getting beat up pretty good this season as the only real offensive playmaker on the field. He probably would have been able to play if they still had a shot at the playoffs, but they’ll give him a head start to rest up for next season.

Fields will miss out on a chance to beat the season long record for quarterback rushing yards unfortunately. He needed just 64 rushing yards to beat Lamar Jackson’s record of 1,206.

There are still questions about Fields’ ability to read defenses consistently in the passing game, but he proved that he can take over games and with some help at receiver and the offensive line, the Bears look like they have a difference maker at the position.

Justin Fields injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Justin Fields will not play in the season finale due to a hip injury.

Fantasy football advice

With Nathan Peterman at the helm in Week 18, there’s not much fantasy goodness available to the Bears, but the Vikings should rest starters and maybe David Montgomery can finish the season with a nice game.