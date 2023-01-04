Harrison Butker dealing with back spasms ahead of Week 18 vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of the regular season. The Chiefs have their eyes set on the postseason and still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. As they continue practicing ahead of their game on Saturday, we are getting some information on injuries the team is dealing with. Kicker Harrison Butker popped up on the injury report on Wednesday.

Harrison Butker injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Butker didn’t practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Fantasy football advice

Head Coach Andy Reid said that the team might bring in some kicking help this week just in case Butker isn’t able to play. Butker has struggled recently, which prompted Reid to also clarify that any kickers they bring in to work out are solely due to the injury and not based on Butker’s recent performances. If you do have any lingering fantasy football lineups hanging around, keep an eye on this injury as we progress through the week.