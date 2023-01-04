 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jarrett Stidham limited with elbow injury ahead of Week 18 vs. Chiefs

Raiders QB dealing with right elbow injury. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are out of the playoff race, but will face their division rival the Chiefs on Saturday. After benching Derek Carr last week, Josh McDaniels went to backup Jarrett Stidham, who played well in his first start against one of, if not the best, defenses in the league, the 49ers.

Stidham popped up on the injury report with a right elbow injury, but was able to get in a limited practice. That’s a good sign that he’ll be able to go this week against Kansas City.

Jarrett Stidham injury updates

Tuesday, Jan 3 update — Jarrett Stidham was limited on Tuesday with a right shoulder injury.

Fantasy football advice

Stidham played well in his debut, completing 22-of-34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed 7 times for 34 yards. IN a game where he’ll likely need to throw a lot, he has fantasy appeal.

