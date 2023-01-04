Marquise Brown expected to play ahead of Week 18 vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is expected to play in the Week 18 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Brown has been dealing with a wrist injury, and had six receptions for 61 yards in Week 17 against the Falcons.

#AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown is expected to play this week, per Kliff Kingsbury. The wideout has been dealing with a wrist injury. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) January 4, 2023

Marquise Brown injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 4 update — Brown is expected to play in Week 18.

Fantasy football advice

David Blough is expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals in the final week of their season. With Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both out, the practice squad journeyman will be taking over under center. Blough has started a few NFL games before in 2019, but threw four touchdowns and six interceptions during that stretch.

One of the team’s leading receivers, Brown will no doubt be targeted by Blough, but as the Cardinals face one of the best defenses in the league with a third-string QB, it may be time to stay away from starting nearly anyone on their offense. Perhaps RB James Conner is the only exception, but the Niners’ run defense is stifling.