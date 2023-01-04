Aaron Rodgers injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions in a pivotal Week 18 matchup. Despite all odds, the Packers find themselves in a “win and in” situation. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been no stranger to the injury report this season. He finds himself on it again and is listed as dealing with a right thumb and a knee injury. Rodgers isn’t practicing to start the week.

Aaron Rodgers injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday. It was only a walkthrough, but it is estimated he wouldn't have practiced.

Fantasy football advice

Rodgers has had an up-and-down season, but it mainly is due to the injuries of his supporting cast. He has completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,490 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rodgers’ days of scrambling are largely behind him, but he still has 31 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Rodgers hasn’t been very fantasy relevant this season. In his first matchup against the Bears, Rodgers threw for 291 yards and had 1 touchdown with three interceptions. Sit him in any lingering fantasy football lineups.