Josh Jacobs dealing with hip/oblique injury ahead of Week 18 vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has had a stellar season despite dealing with multiple nagging injuries. Right now he is working through a hip/oblique injury, but was able to get in a limited designation on the practice report for Tuesday. He should be ready to go against the Chiefs again this week.

Jacobs has already amassed 2,003 total yards on a league high 374 touches. He leads the league with 1,608 rushing yards and is currently 160 yards ahead of Nick Chubb. He appears to have the rushing title and total yards title wrapped up for this season.

Josh Jacobs injury updates

Tuesday, Jan 3 update — Josh Jacobs was listed as limited on the injury report with a hip/oblique injury.

Fantasy football advice

As long as Jacobs plays, you’re starting him and you’ll be happy about it!