Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from IR ahead of Week 18 vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of the regular season. The team came down to the final day of the 21-day window to activate WR Mecole Hardman and have chosen to activate him. If they hadn’t, Hardman would have been sidelined the rest of the season, no matter the length of the team’s postseason run.

Mecole Hardman injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Hardman has been activated off of injured reserve.

Fantasy football advice

Hardman wasn’t initially expected to be sidelined that long with his abdomen injury but hasn’t played since Week 9. The injury came at a terrible time for Hardman, who was seeing his role in the offense increase. He had scored five total touchdowns in his most recent three games. Now, with the rise of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney in the offense, targets could be harder to come by. Luckily for Hardman, Kansas City likes to use him in a variety of ways. This means he should find his way onto the field, but it still is too risky of a play for any lingering fantasy football lineups. Hardman does have upside in DFS formats, though, from his versatility.