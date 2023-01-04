Christian Watson limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury. The Packers face the Detroit Lions on Sunday of Week 18. Watson had just one reception for 11 yards last week, but has scored seven times and notched two 100-yard games in the past seven weeks.

Christian Watson injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 — Watson was limited at practice with hip injury.

Fantasy football advice

Watson has become one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets this season and has had multiple high-impact games in recent weeks. If Watson doesn’t play, the Packers are loaded with other receiving options, including Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, and Robert Tonyan. Doubs and Lazard in particular will see an uptick in their already-high targets in Watson’s absence.

Watson dealt with a hip injury last week before the Vikings’ matchup, and ended up being able to play. He initially injured his hip in Week 16 against the Dolphins.