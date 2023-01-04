James Conner misses Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention for the 2022 season, but there’s a chance they could spoil their rival’s hopes for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Cardinals could defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 to take them out of the running for the top spot. In order to do so, they’d like to have running back James Conner in the mix. Here’s the latest on his status for Week 18.

James Conner injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 - Conner didn’t practice to start the week, and he’s dealing with two injuries. The running back likely won’t play much in this game, since the Cardinals have been eliminated. The only reason for him to suit up would be performance bonuses, especially if he’s injured.

Fantasy football advice

Corey Clement and Keontay Ingram are the running backs likely to see the most work in this game for Arizona. Even if Conner is cleared to play, both Clement and Ingram could be better options in what is potentially a blowout.