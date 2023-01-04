Jerry Jeudy off injury report for Week 18 vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was dealing with ankle issues ahead of Week 17, but ended up being available to play on Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy injury updates

Friday, Jan. 6 update — Jeudy was upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice. He is off the injury report and should be good to go on Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 5 update — Jeudy was limited in practice yet again on Thursday.

Wednesday, January 4 update — Jeudy was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Jeudy is the team’s leading receiver. He’s had eight or more receptions in four of his last five games and 65 or more yards in four of his last five. If he’s out or limited, we can expect to see WR Courtland Sutton get an uptick in targets and receptions, as well as the tight ends. The Broncos are eliminated from the playoffs and the Chargers have already clinched a postseason berth. Keep an eye out for updates on Jeudy’s practice status this week.