Jaylen Waddle dealing with shoulder injury ahead of Week 18 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Jets in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Dolphins are still in the playoff hunt and need a win to still have a shot at the No. 7 seed. The Dolphins are no strangers to a loaded injury report for their games. This week, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jaylen Waddle injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Waddle logged a limited practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Waddle improved on his rookie year, even with Tyreek Hill on the team. He has played in all 16 games to this point in the season. Waddle has 70 receptions on 112 targets for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns. The Dolphins are already down quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and could be down the backup Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins need to hope that Waddle can shake this injury by the weekend to have a shot in this game. If you have any fantasy football leagues still active, keep Waddle in your lineups if he is healthy.