Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the regular season. The Patriots currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture and will keep it with a win. New England has dealt with injuries all season, and this one seems no different. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jakobi Meyers injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update — Meyers logged a limited practice participation on Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

Meyers is the team’s leading receiver. Even though he has played in 13 games, he has 64 receptions on 89 targets for 771 yards and five touchdowns. Meyers has started building a decent rapport with Mac Jones and tends to have some fantasy football relevance when healthy. The Buffalo defense is one of the better units in the league. The first time these teams met this season, Meyers hauled in three of his five targets for only 22 yards.