Kenneth Walker doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 18 vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks need some help to get into the postseason and they’ll like to have Kenneth Walker at 100% when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. Walker is dealing with an ankle injury and an illness heading into preparations for the week.

Kenneth Walker injury updates

Wednesday, January 4 update - Walker did not practice to begin the week, although this is likely a precautionary absence rather than a real concern. Walker has carried the ball 49 times in the last two games, and the Seahawks will need him to once again take on a big workload in Week 18. Giving him the start of the week off is a nice way to work in some rest.

Fantasy football advice

If Walker ends up not being able to play, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are fallback options for the Seahawks.